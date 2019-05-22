Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Renowned South Africa wheelspinner, DJ Tira, will be bringing the Durban July vibe to Bulawayo this Friday where he is expected to rock crowds at Cosmopolitan Night Club.

Dubbed the “Fact Durban Rocks Tour”, the event will serve as a precursor to the Durban July horseracing event that is slated for July 6 at the Greyville Racecourse in Durban.

Cosmopolitan Night Club spokesperson Ntando Ndlovu said all was in place for the event.

“This event, a one night in Durban experience will give those who have never been to Durban a VIP access of the nightlife there. People should look forward to an exciting night with one of Africa’s leading entertainers,” Ndlovu said.

“This show is part of Afrotainment’s Fact Durban Rocks Tour which is a build up of their performances at the Durban July,” said Ndlovu.

At the Durban July, DJ Tira through his Afrotainment stable runs a marquee which is always a hive of activity as most artistes will be housed there. Later on in the day, the artistes take turns to perform.

Ndlovu said DJ Tira is expected to touch down at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport at midday on Friday and then visit Zarah Lounge and Copa Cubanna for a meet-and-greet with fans.

After his Bulawayo show, DJ Tira will take his tour back to South Africa on Saturday where he will team up with TipCee for a performance in Bethal.

DJ Tira is the second high profile South African entertainer Cosmopolitan has hosted after DJ Prince Kaybee who was here last month.

Ndlovu said as Cosmopolitan, they wanted to be known as the best of the best nightspots in the country.

“Cosmopolitan Night Club has always prided itself with being a premium brand anchored on providing unique entertainment experiences for our clients and that means bringing the very best entertainers across the continent,” he said.