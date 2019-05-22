Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Multi-award-winning rapper Cal_ Vin who is nominated in three categories of the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) says he still has the hunger to win it all.

This is the third year in a row that the Zikhuphan’ hit-maker who is nominated in the Outstanding Hip Hop Act, Outstanding Male Artiste and Song of the year categories has been nominated for the RoilBAAs.

At the inaugural awards in 2017, he walked away with two gongs – Outstanding Male Artiste and Outstanding Hip Hop Act. Last year, he was nominated in the Outstanding Male Artiste category but lost to Babongile Sikhonjwa.

For this year, Cal_Vin who has, over the years, won Zim Hip Hop, Zimbabwe Music Awards and Skyz Metro FM Awards said he is eyeing to win all the ROilBAA awards especially Song of the Year through his Banjalo Abantu hit.

“I’m still hungry for success and want to win everything. I’m extremely humbled by the nominations for the third year in a row. I hope to win all of them but Song of the Year will be a huge achievement for me,” said Cal_Vin.

Being nominated three times in a row, Cal_Vin said shows his consistency as a musician.

“I attribute being nominated three years in a row to my consistency as a musician and producing quality music. This has made it hard to overlook or ignore my music because of the hard work I’ve put in.”

Cal_Vin who is nominated with Zinjaziyamluma, Novuyo Seagirl, Lorraine Stot, Mkhosi, Asaph, Hwabaraty, Guluva7, Msiz’Kay and Muse in the three categories wished them all the best.

“While I want to win all of them, I wish everyone I’m nominated with the best. I’m sure the person who’ll win in each category will be deserving of the gong,” he said.

The rapper who has been putting Bulawayo music on the map through his vigorous marketing said he was working on a new album titled Intwana kaManax that will be released next Friday.

“My last album, Nhliziyo didn’t have many tracks which I could perform live but this one will be filled with dance and feel good tracks. It’s an engaging album,” said Cal_Vin.