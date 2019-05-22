Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Premiership side, Bulawayo City, clashes with Talen Vision in the Southern Region Division One League in a game that will certainly have a bearing on the championship race this Friday at Luveve Stadium.

City, who have assembled arguably the strongest side in the league and are targeting a quick return to the topflight, are the most ruthless team in the league, averaging 3.33 goals per match.

They have already scored an incredible 20 goals in six matches.

The municipal side boasts of high profile players, who include former national team defender Zephaniah Ngodzo, ex-Caps United defender Zibusiso Sibanda, former TP Mazembe forward Chris Samakweri and in-form central midfielder, Thembani Masuku.

They are currently second on the table with 14 points, a point behind leaders CIWU. Vision are third on the table with 13 points.

City are bullish ahead of the encounter, with Masuku, who has been in terrific form for the local authority side, saying their focus is on collecting maximum points.

Masuku, who captained Manica Diamonds in their victorious Division One campaign last season, was on target in City’s 4-0 weekend win over visiting Hwange-based army side, Moto Moto.

Sibanda, midfielder Hughe Chikosa and striker Nqobile Ndlovu scored the other goals.

“Luveve Stadium is our favourite hunting ground and we want to keep it that way.

“We’ve got a good competitive squad, a group of hard workers and a fantastic technical team that wants to win every match.

“We respect all the opponents in the league and this being a top of the table clash, obviously with bragging rights at stake, we want to emerge victorious.

“Maximum points are what we are gunning for,” said Masuku.

City have scored 19 goals in four matches they have played at Luveve Stadium.

They beat Arenel Movers 5-0 in the opening game of the season, followed by a 3-0 victory against Mosi Rovers, a 7-1 drubbing of Ajax Hotspurs and 4-0 routing of Moto Moto.

Vision, who were on a bye last weekend, also use Luveve for their home games and have won all the three matches they have played at the stadium.

They claimed the scalps of Makomo, Toronto and Bosso 90 with identical 1-0 score lines.

Vision’s winger Brian Muza predicted a tough game.

“It’s going to be a tough match; it’s a crucial tie that could be decisive,” said Muza on Vision’s website.

Vision will bank on Muza, experienced goalkeeper London Zulu, defender Kudzi Dzingwe, striker Mthulisi Sibanda, central midfielder Heritein Masuku and former Highlanders defender Douglas Sibanda.

Southern Region Division 1 fixtures

Friday: Talen Vision v Bulawayo City (Luveve, 12PM)

Saturday: Binga Pirates v Bosso 90 (Binga, 3PM), Mosi Rovers v Indlovu Iyanyathela (Chinotimba, 3PM), Ajax Hotspurs v Casmyn (Crescent, 12PM), Arenel Movers v Toronto (Crescent, 3PM), Mainline v Makomo (Dingumuzi, 3PM), Moto Moto v CIWU (Mpumalanga, 3PM), ZPC Hwange (BYE)

Table



P W D L F A GD Pts

CIWU 6 5 0 1 10 4 6 15

Bulawayo City 6 4 2 0 20 2 18 14

Talen Vision 5 4 1 0 8 2 6 13

Bosso 90 6 4 1 1 12 8 4 13

Makomo 6 3 1 2 10 6 4 10

ZPC Hwange 6 3 1 2 8 4 4 10

Indlovu Iyanyathela 6 2 4 0 4 0 4 10

Ajax Hotspurs 5 2 0 3 6 11 -5 6

Mainline FC 5 1 2 2 7 6 1 5

Casmyn 6 1 2 3 4 5 -1 5

Binga Pirates 5 1 1 3 4 6 -2 4

Moto Moto 5 1 1 3 4 11 -6 4

Toronto 6 1 0 5 5 18 -13 3

Mosi Rovers 5 0 2 3 2 11 -9 2

Arenel Movers 6 0 2 4 3 14 -11 2

— @ZililoR