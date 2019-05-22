ClicknPay has now joined the ever growing list of service providers selling through WhatsApp.







They’ve introduced a bot they are calling Clickie, and this bot will be able to facilitate your ticket purchase from start to finish without human intervention.

If you want to buy tickets on ClicknPay using WhatsApp you simply do the following:







Send “Tickets” on WhatsApp to 0713380777; Clickie will prompt you to enter the name you would like to be referred by; A list of available tickets will be presented to you, choose your preferred option The types of tickets for that particular event are listed, choose your preferred option; Select the number of tickets you would like to buy; Enter your EcoCash number; An EcoCash prompt will come up asking for your pin and you can complete the process