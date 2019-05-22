Descent Dube, Sports Reporter

CONVENT Primary School learners Emmly George (8) and Tanaka Mhlanga (9) won silver at the Ambassador Tennis Championships held at Harare Sports Club at the weekend.

George lost 4-6, 6-3, 5-10 to Kumbudzo Ngulube in the Under-10 green ball final, while Mhlanga also fell short in the Under-10 orange ball final 4-6, 6-2, 3-10 to Ivana Nyaza.

Coach, Mkhululi George Sibanda said the girls put up spirited fights by taking both their games into tie break sets.

“The girls played well considering that all their matches were against older girls. It shows their talent and development when both make it into the finals of such a prestigious tournament,” said Sibanda.

Zamani Moyo won bronze in the Under-18 boys’ event after beating Harare-based Kuda Ndiringepi 8-6, 6-3.

“I’m happy that all our players from Bulawayo fared well despite playing away from home. The tournament gave them experience and I’m sure that moving forward they’ll have more confidence and can take on any opponent.

“They were panicking at first, but as the tournament went on they showed great signs of eagerness and composure and that is a good sign for young players. I wasn’t expecting the three of them to come back with something as the objective was to expose them to a more competitive environment,” Sibanda said.

