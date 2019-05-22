Udacity’s free and recently introduced course – Developing Android Apps With Kotlin– comes as a result of a partnership with Google.







The Course has a timeline of two months and is listed as an intermediate skill level course.

Course structure

The course description on Udcacity reads:







Learn to architect and develop Android apps in the Kotlin programming language using industry-proven tools and libraries. With these techniques you’ll create apps in less time, writing less code, and with fewer errors. This course was developed by Google together with Udacity. The course gives you hands on experience as you build real Android apps using industry best practices, with modern app architecture. You’ll learn to use Android Jetpack components such as Room for databases, Work Manager for background processing, the new Navigation component, and more. You’ll use key Kotlin features to write your app code more quickly and concisely. Learning to develop on Android is much more than learning APIs and shortcuts. It’s training your brain to think like a mobile developer.

The course will have 10 lessons focusing on the following:

Build Your First App Layouts App Navigation Activity & Fragment Lifecycle App Architecture (UI Layer) App Architecture (Persistence) RecyclerView Connect to the Internet Behind the Scenes Designing for Everyone

