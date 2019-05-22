Kudzai Chikiwa, Chronicle Reporter

MATABELELAND North province has recorded a 41 percent decrease in the total area affected by veld fires.

In a speech read on his behalf by the deputy director in his office, Mrs Agnes Makoni, during the National Fire Week in Umguza, Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs Minister Richard Moyo said fire incidences in the province decreased from 376 336,8 hectares of land burnt in 2017 to a total of 213 405,16 hectares burnt in 2018.

Cde Moyo said the province did not record any deaths compared to 2017 where two people died.

He said the decrease can be attributed to awareness campaigns conducted by different stakeholders in the province.

“Matabeleland North province recorded a 41 percent decrease in land burnt by veld fires from 213 405,16ha in 2017 to 376 336, 8ha in 2018.

“The overall reduction in fire statistics for the province can be attributed to various initiatives such as joint awareness campaigns and prosecution being implemented by various entities named Environmental Management Agency, Forestry Commission, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and ZimParks,” Cde Moyo said.

He said during the awareness campaigns, a total of 2 073 stakeholders were capacitated in fire management including traditional leaders.

Cde Moyo said Umguza district is among those that recorded a significant decline in veld fires.

“Umguza district had a significant decline in area burnt where 34 702.2 hectares were lost in 2017 compared to 20 213 in 2018. Smoking and poaching from Umguza Forestry are the major drivers of veld fires,” he said.

Cde Moyo said the province has maintained second position nationally for the past four years in terms of hectarage burnt.

“It is disheartening to notice that statistics show that our province is on second position after Mashonaland West province. However, the good news is that fire incidences are decreasing,” he said.

