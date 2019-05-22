Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

RED Café has introduced live band performances during the week in order to promote up-and-coming bands while giving their patrons a different experience.

Previously, Red Café had performances from live bands on Thursday’s only where Band Fusion serenaded revellers.

With this new initiative, bands like Friends, Prosper and the Smart Band will also have a chance to perform at the venue.

Red Café proprietor, Babongile Sikhonjwa said they introduced this new concept after realising that their patrons enjoyed live music.

“When we host live bands, there’s always a great response from our patrons. They like the ambience that’s created and also participate in singing with the bands.

“So we thought why not have a different band performing each night,” said Sikhonjwa.

He said the city’s artistes who do not have a lot of platforms to showcase their talent can also use this opportunity to perfect their acts and launch their albums at the cafe.

“There are many vocalists and singers in the city who can take advantage of this and grow their audience. They should come and feel free to perform on any night.

“We’ve set aside Friday as a day for artistes to launch singles or albums,” said Sikhonjwa.