Thandeka Moyo, Health Reporter

MPILO Central Hospital in Bulawayo will today start screening members of the public with ambiguous genitalia to determine the type of surgery needed by doctors and specialists to fix the problem.

Ambiguous genitalia is a rare condition in which an infant’s private parts are not clearly defined as either male or female at birth.

The genitals may be incompletely developed or the baby may have characteristics of both sexes.

The hospital set up a registry last week which has attracted members of the public from all over the country.

In an interview yesterday, Mpilo clinical director Dr Solwayo Ngwenya said all was set for the screenings and residents were still free to register as the project is ongoing.

“Tomorrow we will be screening and counselling people who have voluntarily registered to come and seek medical advice. There are 12 people aged from three weeks to 42 years ready for the first screening session,” said Dr Ngwenya.

“They are coming from Harare, Mashonaland West, Plumtree, Nkayi, and Bulawayo and considering that ambiguous genitalia is a complex and sensitive issue, this is a good number.”

He said it was the first time a dedicated clinic had been set up in the country to address the issue.

“We want to see and screen patients using ultra sound scans and blood tests before advising them on what needs to be done. Then we will offer surgery to those who need procedures to allow urine or blood to come out easily and prevent complications,” Dr Ngwenya said.

He said they will also offer surgery to remove inappropriate organs that could cause cancer in the long term if left untreated.

People with ambiguous genitalia can contact Mpilo public relations officer Mr Ozias Ndlovu on +263772881992.

— @thamamoe