Yeukai Karengezeka Herald Correspondent

Three Chitungwiza men were yesterday jailed for a total of 17-and-a-half years for stealing property worth $15 000 and 15 metres of electricity cables.

Tonderai Marange (20), Takudzwa Maveve (19) and Tafadzwa Makuwe (18) appeared before Chitungwiza resident magistrate Mr Nyasha Vitorini charged with vandalism of Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) apparatus and unlawful entry. They pleaded not guilty to both charges, but were convicted after a full trial.

For unlawful entry charge, the three were initially sentenced to four years each in prison. However, eight months were suspended on condition that they restitute their victim while another 10 months each was suspended on condition of good behaviour.

They will each serve an effective two and a half years in jail. On the second count, Maveve and Makuwe were acquitted while Marange was convicted and slapped with the mandatory 10-year jail term.

Marange will serve an effective 12 and a half years in jail for both counts.

Prosecutor Mr Tendai Katonha proved that on April 14 last year, at around 11 am, Tendekai Maswata left his house. He returned on April 30 at around 9pm only to discover that two generators, engine heads, two starters, a compressor, water taps had been stolen.

The complainant also discovered that 15 metres of Zesa power cables had been cut disconnecting his house from the power line.

Marange led detectives to a bush adjacent to stand number 18045 Zengeza 4 where the cable was recovered.

After interrogation Marange led detectives to a bush adjacent to stand number 18045 Zengeza 4 where the cable was recovered.