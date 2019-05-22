Descent Dube, Sports Reporter

WHEATON College Basketball team from the United States of America yesterday completed a two-day visit to Bulawayo as part of its programme of promoting basketball around the world.

The championship Division III college team from Illinois spent the two days playing against Bulawayo Select comprising players picked from the city’s basketball teams.

Programme organiser, Ernie Noble said apart from playing against Bulawayo Select, Wheaton players and coaches also took time to hold coaching clinics.

“It’s not the first time they’re visiting the country. Actually, they were once here 10 years ago and now they were reflecting on the fundamental tricks of basketball.

“The event is meant to benefit our youngsters as last week they were in Harare and we had the privilege of having our Bulawayo players rubbing shoulders with them.

“Their journey is not ending here in Bulawayo as they are proceeding to Victoria Falls tomorrow (today),” said Noble.

He said a lot had been gained from the visiting team since the USA is arguably the best basketball promoting country in the world.

“We haven’t reached their level, but with hard work, transparency and professionalism, we will definitely get there.

“Our desire is to see more of these events happening around the country and involving all basketball stakeholders,” Noble said.

Another organiser Sheunesu Masuka said the objective of the event is to inspire youngsters to give the best in whatever they do.

“Local players are meant to gain a lot and develop standard plans in approaching the game of basketball.

“There’s a lot that can be learnt from them, but for us to prosper, we need to be ourselves and simplify our game,” said Masuka.

The event was made possible by Athletes in Action and Sports Ambassadors in collaboration with the Bulawayo Basketball Association and Sports and Recreation Commission.

“We need a lot of investment in basketball by ensuring that basketball administration is more active and gets involved at grassroots level.

“The investment I’m talking about is not just money, but the interest in sport, expertise, effort and time,” Masuka said.

— @DecoDecent2