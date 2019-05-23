Crime Reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says charges for fingerprints for vetting at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters in Harare remain unchanged and people should be wary of criminals who want to take advantage of them.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the correct procedure was that applicants must submit their fingerprints at CID HQ where they are screened or vetted.

“The cost for processing a clearance certificate within seven days is $10. An urgent application can be processed within three days at a cost of $20.

“Details for applicants outside the country are set out on our website http://www.zrp.gov.zw. Fingerprints are mailed to CID HQ and a processing fee of US$75 is deposited into the provided account number, and the certificate will be availed after vetting,” he said.

The announcement also comes after police recently urged members of the public to exercise due diligence when taking their fingerprints for vetting at the CID Headquarters following reports of criminals who were masquerading as detectives and charging exorbitant fees to unsuspecting members of the public.

In a statement, acting CID spokesperson Detective Assistant Inspector Pretty Rushwaya said members of the public should kindly ask for assistance at the CID Headquarters reception.

“The department would like to take this opportunity to advise members of the public to exercise due diligence when taking their fingerprints for vetting. It has been noted with great concern that some members of the public who will be coming for fingerprint vetting are falling prey to criminals masquerading as detectives,” she said.

The police urged members of the public to contact the Director CID on (0242) 251970 or 251035, the National Complaints Desk on (04) 703631.