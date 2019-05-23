Midlands Reporter

Every year on May 25 Africa and the world celebrate the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) in 1963.

Gweru will join the celebrations of Ubuntu with an Afro May Fill Up festival.

This festival which will take place at Kanuka Venue and Events Centre (situated along Mvuma Road just before Whawha Prison turn off) on Saturday will be a celebration of African music, dance, food and culture.

Wayne Mubata, one of the organisers of the festival said: “Patrons will get an opportunity to get in touch with their roots as the festival is aimed at promoting the diversity of our African culture.

“At the same time, this event will promote peace, love and unity,” Mubata said.

Another organiser Jeremiah Jongwe said the event which kicks off at 10AM will cater for all age groups as it will be a family fun day.

An after-party is set to be held at the same venue in the evening.