Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

A 38-year-old Zimbabwean woman who was arrested by South African police last week in connection with the smuggling of drugs worth R2 million into that country via Beitbridge Border Post has been denied bail by a Musina Magistrate court.

Sources close to the case said that, Mavis Thundeza had been remanded in custody to June 6 for trial.

“The suspect aged 38 year who was arrested at the border with crystal meth appeared today before Musina Magistrate court and the case was remanded to June 6, 2019.

“She is in custody, she was not granted bail,” said the official.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the woman was arrested on May 11 at around 6 am while travelling from Zimbabwe to the neighbouring country. He said Thundeza was arrested by police during routine border patrols.

More to follow…