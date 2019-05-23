Harare Bureau

President Mnangagwa has conveyed his message of condolence to the Dabengwa family following the death of liberation war icon Dr Dumiso Dabengwa today.

In a message on his official Twitter handle, President Mnangagwa said he had huge respect for Dr Dabengwa and the contribution he made to the country.

“I am very sorry to hear of the passing of Comrade Dumiso Dabengwa. I had huge respect for Dumiso and his contribution to Zimbabwe: As a liberation fighter, a long standing Minister of Home Affairs & as a man. My deepest condolences are with his friends and family at this sad time,” read the tweet.

More to follow…