It is a norm for celebrants to be the cynosure of all eyes at any occasion, but such was hardly the case for reggae/dancehall singer, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, a.k.a Patoranking, at the listening party of his soon to be released album titled ‘Wilmer’, which held at a private lounge in Ikoyi, on Tuesday night.

While Patoranking was busy serenading guests with songs off the album, pop music star, Wizkid breezed in at about 10:45pm, to a loud ovation from guests who were uncontrollably excited to see the self-acclaimed ‘Starboy’.

As expected, the DJ stopped playing Patoranking’s songs and began playing Wizkid’s while he walked straight to where self-styled ‘African Bad Girl’, Tiwa Savage was seated, as Omawumi, Seyi Shay, 2Baba, Annie Idibia, Sound Sultan and many other top music stars joined them to celebrate.

Speaking to E-Daily about the 12-track album which he named after his daughter, Wilmer Okorie, Patoranking noted that the album comes from a place of love and pain.

“This album is coming from a place of love and pain. I’ve put my heart and soul into this album. Wilmer has purely been a blessing and I hope this project encourages you, motivates you and blesses you. The journey hasn’t been easy but we are thankful for where we are headed. God bless every single one of you and everyone who has been a part of this masterpiece”, he said.

Oba Saheed Elegushi, Larry Gaga, Sound Sultan, DJ Neptune, DJ Jimmy Jatt, DJ Spinall, Phyno, Wizkid, 2Baba, Annie Idibia, Don Jazzy, D’Banj, Tiwa Savage, Omawumi, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay, Chinko Ekun, Cobhams Asuquo, Timi Dakolo, Victor AD, Ycee, Jaywon, Ushbebe, Funny Bone, Olisa Adibua, Sunday Are, Johnny Drille, Magnito, Ric Hassani, Chris Ubosi, were among many others that graced the star studded party.