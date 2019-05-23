By Paidamoyo Chipunza

There was an explosion at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals on Monday evening as a patient attempted to commit suicide using an unidentified explosive device, in the process endangering the lives of fellow patients and health staff.

Although no one was injured in the explosion, including the patient in question, sources close to the happenings said linen on the bed was reduced to ashes.

The man, who is believed to have had some social issues prior to his admission last Friday, was by end of yesterday reported dead due to his “rapidly deteriorating” health condition.

Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals public relations officer Mr Lainos Dhire confirmed the incident, but could not provide details on circumstances surrounding the issue saying the case has since been handed over to the police.

“We have received a report of that nature from one of our wards and we immediately called the police who are now handling the matter. We are, however, not at liberty to give details due to patient confidentiality, but we can reveal that no injuries occurred,” said Mr Dhire.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday said investigations were underway. The Herald