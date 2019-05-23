Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

VICTORIA Falls will be a hive of activity this Saturday when the resort town hosts its inaugural 15km race to raise awareness and funds for prostate cancer.

Registration is underway and those intending to participate in the 15km run will part with US$10 or the equivalent in RTGS, while the 7km fun run has been pegged at US$2 for adults.

The event is being held under the theme “Running for a cause”.

The Zimbabwe Foundation for Prostate Cancer Trust (ZFPCT) organised the event since prostate cancer is one of the major killer diseases in men yet little attention is given to it in terms of information and awareness for early screening and treatment.

ZFPCT secretary-general Emmanuel Matsongoni said a gala dinner will be held in Victoria Falls tomorrow ahead of the Saturday event.

Proceeds will go towards awareness campaigns in Hwange District.

“ZFPCT is a non-profit organisation whose aim is to advocate for prostate cancer awareness for early screening.

“We have lined up two events for the Africa Day period in Victoria Falls,” said Matsongoni.

He said the gala dinner costs US$50 per person and targets organisations’ managers that will cascade the message to their subordinates.

Matsongoni said the race route will start at the Post Office car park and proceed to Chinotimba and Mkhosana high density suburbs before meandering into the low density and end at Rest Camp in town.

This is the first major event the trust is organising since its formation by Waxon Makwara last year.

The event will naturally warm the stage for the grand Econet Victoria Falls Marathon set for July 7.

— @ncubeleon