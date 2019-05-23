Some state owned companies earmarked for partial privatisation are in the process of submitting initial public offer plans to the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE), a move that is expected to end the listing drought on the market.

The all share index gained another 4.70 points to close at 154.86 points and the industrial index was 16.00 points up to 517.77 points with the top ten rising by 5.09 points to 147.47 points while the minings or resources was down by 3.15 points to 191.87 points.

Old Mutual Limited led the movers with a 33.71 cents gain to close at 1178.46 cents, Cassava Smartech rose by 9.95 cents to end at 129.94 cents and Econet was 9.72 cents stronger at 133.06 cents.

Other counters to advance include Innscor which added 4.07 cents to settle at 200.07 cents and African Sun was 2.79 cents firmer at 39.88 cents.

Four counters lost ground including Meikles which dropped 6.00 cents to end at 64.00 cents, Dairibord eased 2.94 cents to close at 16.05 cents and Simbisa traded 0.95 cents lower at 89.05 cents.

Bindura decreased by 0.40 cents to settle at 6.00 cents.

On the regional and global markets, the New York Stock Exchange dropped by 1.06 percent, while the Johannesburg Stock Exchange shed 1.91 percent with the London Stock Exchange dropping by 1.59 percent.

On the commodities markets, the international trading price of crude oil was at US$58.37 cents per barrel after shedding 4.97 percent, while gold rose by 0.86 percent to US$1 284.29 cents an ounce with platinum also shedding 0.43 percent to US$801.21 cents an ounce.