If you know anything about the TOR browser; you’ll know that it’s one of the most if not the most secure browsing experiences you can have. This is why it’s used by many people to access the dark web (which has made the browser a bit infamous). If you have no intentions to access the dark web and you just want to access the internet privately, you can take some faith in that TOR was originally developed to help safeguard U.S. Intelligence online communication.







Anyway this

same browser with its storied history and various uses is now available on the

Google Playstore for you to download. After downloading the application I tried

to take a few screenshots and that too is not possible. This makes sense as

other applications can record your screen and the Tor browser is attempting to

avoid such workarounds.

What are some the pros of using this browser?







The Tor

browser blocks trackers. It isolates each website you visit so third-party

trackers and ads can’t follow you. Any cookies automatically clear when you’re

done browsing. The browser also uses multi-layered encryption which makes sure

“your traffic is relayed and encrypted three times as it passes over the Tor

network. The network is comprised of thousands of volunteer-run servers known

as Tor relays.”

The biggest

browser also allows you to access sites that may have been blocked by your

service provider, which means that if the government orders networks to block

social media once again, the Tor browser will be able to access these just

fine… No VPN or extra tool needed.

Cons

Well unfortunately, if you decide to use this browser it doesn’t keep your history or your preferences because PRIVACY. This means if you are using the Tor browser and you want to come back to some of the sites you’re visting you’ll have to remember those sites because you can’t simply open a history tab.

Download Tor Browser for Android