If you know anything about the TOR browser; you’ll know that it’s one of the most if not the most secure browsing experiences you can have. This is why it’s used by many people to access the dark web (which has made the browser a bit infamous). If you have no intentions to access the dark web and you just want to access the internet privately, you can take some faith in that TOR was originally developed to help safeguard U.S. Intelligence online communication.
Anyway this
same browser with its storied history and various uses is now available on the
Google Playstore for you to download. After downloading the application I tried
to take a few screenshots and that too is not possible. This makes sense as
other applications can record your screen and the Tor browser is attempting to
avoid such workarounds.
What are some the pros of using this browser?
The Tor
browser blocks trackers. It isolates each website you visit so third-party
trackers and ads can’t follow you. Any cookies automatically clear when you’re
done browsing. The browser also uses multi-layered encryption which makes sure
“your traffic is relayed and encrypted three times as it passes over the Tor
network. The network is comprised of thousands of volunteer-run servers known
as Tor relays.”
The biggest
browser also allows you to access sites that may have been blocked by your
service provider, which means that if the government orders networks to block
social media once again, the Tor browser will be able to access these just
fine… No VPN or extra tool needed.
Cons
Well unfortunately, if you decide to use this browser it doesn’t keep your history or your preferences because PRIVACY. This means if you are using the Tor browser and you want to come back to some of the sites you’re visting you’ll have to remember those sites because you can’t simply open a history tab.
