The parallel market rate continues on an upward trend and is moving away from the interbank rate which has also gone up. The black market rates are now offering well above a 600 percent premium (1:7).

Below are the black market rates iHarare has aggregated from a number of sources.

Zimbollar MarketWatch ZwNews AVERAGE 100 USD 720 RTGS$ 720 RTGS$ 690 RTGS$ 710.00 100 USD 550 Bond 694 Bond 640 RTGS$ 628.00 100 Bond 130 RTGS$ 120 RTGS$ 115 RTGS$ 121.67 100 USD 1437 ZAR 1437 ZAR 1438 ZAR 1437.33 Last Updated May 22, 2019 May 22, 2019, 09:02 May 21, 2019, 20:38

Below are the official interbank foreign currency market rates from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe,

EXCHANGE RATES – 23-05-2019 CURRENCY BID ASK AVG USD/RTGS$ 4.5613 4.8166 4.6890 GBP/RTGS$ 5.9254 5.9273 5.9264 EUR/RTGS$ 5.2263 5.2286 5.2275 RTGS$/ZAR 3.0667 3.0731 3.0699 BWP/RTGS$ 0.4332 0.4365 0.434

source: zwnews.com