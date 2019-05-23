Socialite and vosho queen Zodwa Wabantu is ready to dish her life to the public uncensored.

Titled “Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored”, the show that is predicted to become the most hardcore reality show to hit SA television will premiere on Moja Love TV (DStv channel 157) this Saturday.

Viewers will watch Zodwa as her reality show unpacks her scandalous life unapologetically. The reality show is packed with a lot of crude language, including wearing, and more shockers.

It will capture her confronting mortality and buying her own casket to her relationship with her Ben 10 (younger lover). Viewers will see as she pops the big question with a R55 000 ring and sending a delegation to pay lobola for her man.

Speaking to Sowetanlive, Zodwa said she was excited about the show because she had worked hard for it.

“I want the people who are jealous of me to see who I am. I want Celeste Ntuli to see because she is one of those that believes I must not be booked and she keeps asking why people are booking me because I have no talent,” said Zodwa.

“I want them haters to be exposed because I do not know what they want from me because I am not competing with them,” she said.

She promised viewers a blockbuster reality show that will also take viewers back to her roots, where she grew up and show her closest friends.

Though she had a tough childhood that forced her to flee home at the age of 16, she said she has forgiven her family members who mistreated her.

“The show will track my journey from birth to the Zodwa Wabantu that people now know. People will get to see where I was born and how I grew up. My family allowed me to bring cameras and on the show, I will show the public where they used to lock away amaqanda nesonka (eggs and bread) so that I don’t eat them.”

Zodwa further said her followers will watch as she put “rude people” in their places since she does not tolerate sh*** attitude.

She said people tend to be rude or try to belittle her because they know she is uneducated.

“If you come to me with a sh** attitude, I return the favour. You see…I do not have time to gossip about others. I’m always minding my own business.”

“I don’t even understand this trend of celebrities posting RIPs on social network when you actually did not know the person who died.”

Some of the interesting highlights of the show are how Soweto-born Zodwa once stole Khanyisile Mbau’s man.

– Sowetan