Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

THE Minister of State for Bulawayo Metropolitan Province Judith Ncube has bemoaned the lack of support for artistes from the city and urged people to support them because without artistes the province had no identity.

She said this as the guest of honour during the Bulawayo Culture Week launch held at Entumbane Hall on Wednesday organised by the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe. The week long celebrations were launched by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and are running under the theme “African Royalty Our Heritage”.

Minister Ncube said she was pained to see so many artistes from the city struggling because of lack of support.

“Without artistes Bulawayo has no identity. This is because when we talk about the arts, Bulawayo comes up to mind. There are so many artistes here in Bulawayo but what pains me is we don’t recognise the arts industry as one that can generate income. If we recognised the industry, perhaps our artistes can live better lives,” said Minister Ncube.

She said residents of Bulawayo province should attend and pay for shows that are organised by the local artistes.

“Even if they hold shows they invite people, only two or three people will attend. This is because we don’t realise that these people are at work in an industry. This industry should generate income for them to live off.

“If we are people who support each and every person who does anything in Bulawayo, the city and province will be at the top. This is my desire for us to be able to recognise the work that artistes do,” said Minister Ncube.

She urged those who hire artistes to pay them money that can sustain their lives and families.

“Even if we are hiring them, we want to constantly negotiate. Some will be performing, 15 of them and I’ll have just $50 to give them. Honestly after performing they have to share that $50 among the 15 of them. This will never sustain their lives,” said Minister Ncube.

She said the lack of support for artistes reminded her of how renowned football legend, Willard Khumalo, died a painful death due to lack of support.

“I remember Willard Khumalo. He died a painful death as he was trying to seek help for medication that he was looking for and couldn’t find or get help from people. But he was a great player who made us enjoy watching football,” she said.

During the celebrations, renowned traditional group Thandanani Women’s Ensemble was honoured for the years of service in the arts industry. The nine-member group showed off their performing skills on stage as they accepted the honour from the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe. This even got Minister Ncube singing clapping and dancing in her chair, while they performed.

It was a day that honoured female artistes with all female Imbube group Nobuntu thrilling the audience with their melodic music. The five- member group gave people a snippet of their album with the lead track Obabes beMbube which proved to be a fan favourite. Award winning Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble closed off the festivities with an exhilarating showing.

The event was attended by the Mayor of Bulawayo Solomon Mguni, recently appointed National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo director Butho Nyathi and NACZ Bulawayo director Charity Nyathi. Other artistes who were in attendance were Matesu Dube director of Umkhathi Theatre Works, Roil Bulawayo Art Awards nominee Ishmael Muvhingi, veteran actor Zenzo Nyathi who was the MC and theatre don, Memory Kumbota.