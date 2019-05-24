Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

WINLESS Bulawayo soccer giants Highlanders have declared war on TelOne FC, with skipper Ariel Sibanda saying they will throw everything at the Gweru side who they face in a Castle Lager Premiership match at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow.

Bosso are reeling at the bottom of the table, sitting on position 17 in the 18-team log with five points from eight games.

TelOne, who are using Barbourfields as their adopted home, a venue where they played host to Dynamos when they drew 1-1, are 10th on the log with 10 points.

On their last visit to Bulawayo, TelOne claimed the scalp of defending champions FC Platinum who they beat 1-0.

Despite TelOne having handed the reigning champions their first defeat of the season, Highlanders, who have become a laughing stock in domestic football, are not intimidated by the Gweru side’s form.

“They (TelOne FC) are a good side, we respect them but remember we are also looking for a first win and we’ll throw everything at them. We don’t underrate any team, we take this game like any other game with the difference being that this time we’re hungrier. Their form has nothing to do with us. We’re looking at our side and we’re going to give our best like we always do.

“The guys are psyched up and the desire to get that first win which we believe will pave way for a good run is what is driving us. We’re ready and focused for the game,” said Sibanda.

TelOne are not pushovers and Highlanders should be wary of them. They’ve played three games in Bulawayo, winning two by identical 1-0 scorelines against Bulawayo Chiefs and FC Platinum. They drew 1-1 with Dynamos.

Highlanders on the other hand have played five games at Barbourfields and are yet to score or collect a full set of points.

Players expected to carry the day for TelOne include goalkeeper Raphael Pitisi, defenders Trust Nyabinde and Frankson Bushiri, veteran midfielder James Jam, attackers Emmanuel Mandiranga, Elasto Chigora, Blessing Sibanda and seasoned striker Jacob Muzokomba.

TelOne also have forward Tafadzwa Sibanda who was on loan at Highlanders last season.

On the other hand, Highlanders will be without injured right back McClive Phiri who fractured his right humerus, the bone between the elbow and shoulder in last Sunday’s 0-0 draw against Herentals.

Either Charlton Siamalonga or Andrew Mbeba will play as a right back, with the pair of Peter Muduhwa and Tendai Ndlovu marshalling the defence.

Focus for Bosso will be on their strikers, Prince Dube, Tinashe Makanda, Bukhosi Sibanda and Peter Nyirenda who seem to have forgotten how to score.

Meanwhile, former champions Chicken Inn will shoot to the top of the table this afternoon if they beat Black Rhinos at Luveve Stadium.

The Gamecocks are second on the table and with Caps United travelling to Hwange tomorrow, Chicken Inn can end the weekend in pole position should the Green Machine falter at the Colliery Stadium.

Champions FC Platinum travel to relegation threatened Yadah while third on the table Chapungu are on the road to face Herentals in Harare.

Match Day Nine fixtures

Today: Chicken Inn v Black Rhinos (Luveve), Herentals v Chapungu (National Sports Stadium), Yadah v FC Platinum (Rufaro), ZPC Kariba v Manica Diamonds (Nyamhunga)

Tomorrow: Triangle United v Bulawayo Chiefs (Gibbo), Mushowani Stars v Harare City (National Sports Stadium), Hwange v Caps United (Colliery), TelOne FC v Highlanders (Barbourfields), Dynamos v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Rufaro)

— @ZililoR