Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

AFTER breaking a seven-match winless streak following their 2-0 win over Dynamos, Bulawayo Chiefs are aiming for the scalp of Triangle United in their survival fight.

Chiefs hit Dynamos in the last six minutes of the game through a penalty converted by attacking midfielder, Arthur Musiiwa and a strike by winger, Michael “Kudu” Bhebhe.

Although Chiefs anchor the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table with four points from eight games, they head to troubled Triangle on Sunday hoping to mount more woes on the Lowveld side.

However, history doesn’t favour Chiefs as they lost both encounters against Triangle last year in their maiden Premiership season. Triangle beat Chiefs 2-0 at Gibbo and 1-0 in Bulawayo.

Thulani Sibanda, the Chiefs’ trainer, described the Dynamos victory as a confidence booster they want to build on.

“Things seem to be turning around for the better and after last weekend’s win; the guys have been bubbly at training. They are geared up for the away trip to Triangle. Our aim is to maintain the momentum, build from the Dynamos victory and try to squeeze a positive result at Triangle. It won’t be an easy game, but our boys have regained the fitness that we cried about in the opening five games of the season and seem to have grasped the tactical aspects we’ve been working on,” said Sibanda.

Chiefs should brace for a tough encounter as Triangle are under pressure to turn the tide, having gone for four consecutive defeats, which include two home losses to Caps United (2-1) and Chapungu (1-0).

“Triangle have a good coach in Tawurayi Mangwiro and we are aware that they are hard-pressed for a positive result just like us. What is important is for us to maintain our composure and just go about our business. If we get our game plan for the day right and give them little respect, I’m sure the boys will do well,” he said.

Chiefs, who are hoping for defender Lee Matizirofa to shrug off an injury picked up against Dynamos, will pin their hopes on impressive goalkeeper; David Bizabani, seasoned defender Sikhumbulani Dube, right-back Marlvin Mkolo, central midfielders Takunda Muzuva and Sheppard Mhlanga as well as forwards Farau Matare and Thomas Chideu.

Triangle, whose last victory was on April 22 when they beat Highlanders 1-0 at Barbourfields Stadium, have an experienced squad that includes goalkeeper; Chang Mariyoni, defender Praise Tonha, midfielders Russell Madamombe, Timothy January and Pasca Manhanga as well as striker, Delic Murimba.

Meanwhile, the other relegation-threatened side Highlanders, who are second from the bottom, face TelOne at Barbourfields, with 16th placed Mushowani Stars hosting Harare City at the National Sports Stadium. Both matches are on Sunday.

Tomorrow, Yadah host defending champions FC Platinum.

Match Day 9 fixtures

Tomorrow: Chicken Inn v Black Rhinos (Luveve), Herentals v Chapungu (National Sports Stadium), Yadah v FC Platinum (Rufaro), ZPC Kariba v Manica Diamonds (Nyamhunga)

Sunday: Triangle United v Bulawayo Chiefs (Gibbo), Mushowani Stars v Harare City (National Sports Stadium), Hwange v Caps United (Colliery), TelOne FC v Highlanders (Barbourfields), Dynamos v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Rufaro) — @ZililoR