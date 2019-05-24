Tadious Manyepo, Harare Bureau

TELONE manager Joel Luphahla could revert to his role as the team’s head coach as soon as August after the Gweru-based Premiership club pledged to help him attain a Uefa-B Licence.

That badge can be used as an aternative to the Caf-A badge.

The former Warriors winger guided TelOne to the Central Region Division One championship which came with a ticket to the Premiership last season.

But he had to be redeployed as he couldn’t meet the Premiership’s club licensing requirements as he doesn’t have the Caf A qualification.

Luphahla was seconded to a managerial role with Jairos Tapera coming in as the coach.

But a Germany-based sports development organisation, GeBe Education and Sports Foundation, have given him, as well as other local coaches, a lifeline after extending an invite to Zimbabweans to enrol for both Uefa-C and B badges.

The training is scheduled for July 15-22 in Germany.

TelOne already has a clearly defined human resources development policy which their president Lloyd Mutetwa believes will be considered before coming with a decision regarding Luphahla.

“In as much as the club is concerned, sending Luphahla (Joel) to do the course, which we believe will benefit the club in a big way, is something which is worthwhile.

“We have a clearly laid down policy when it comes to human resources development.

‘’We are a team which is professional and having our coaches attain such highly-regarded qualifications will surely be something which we have always craved for.

“We will have to juggle though as we will have to consider options, especially considering our budget, but definitely we have to do our best,” said Mutetwa.

Zifa technical director, Wilson Mtekede, said a Caf-B holder, who also has a Uefa-B Licence, can apply to Caf, through Zifa, to be given the green light to coach in the Premiership.

“All confederations are the same, meaning Caf-B and Uefa-B are equal. However, a holder of both can still apply through Zifa, to Caf, to be allowed to coach in the top-flight,” he said.

It will cost each participant EUR 1 250 with registration due in mid-June.