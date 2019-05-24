Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

SOUTH African wheel spinner DJ Tira has landed in Bulawayo ahead of his show at Cosmopolitan Night Club tonight, where he is ready to rock the crowd as part of his Fact Durban Rocks Tour.

Malume, as Tira is popularly known, landed at the Joshua Mqabuko International Airport amid pomp and fanfare. A convoy of cars travelled to the airport to fetch him, with fans taking pictures and videos with Makoya Bearings.

Doors open at 6PM and tickets are selling like hotcakes.

The show is part of the DJ Tira’s road to Durban July where his record label Afrotainment’s marquee will be one of the star attractions at the horse riding meet.

After his Bulawayo show, DJ Tira will take his tour back to South Africa tomorrow where he will team up with TipCee for a performance in Bethal.

DJ Tira is the second high profile South African entertainer Cosmopolitan Night Club has hosted after DJ Prince Kaybee who was here last month.