Austin Peters, a reggae musician popularly known as “King Wadada” on Wednesday blamed TV and radio presenters for a decline of reggae music in the country, following their preferred choice for hip hop and Afro music.

Wadada speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, alleged that the presenters preferred to popularise genres at the detriment of others.

According to him, reggae is a relevant genre of music that is basically used for the emancipation of oppressed people and setting them free from bondage.

“Reggae music still plays on and does not need to be revived.

“The problem of reggae’s unpopularity in the country has to do with the presenters of TV and radio stations.

“A good presenter will patronise all genres of music equally and not favour one over the other which seems to be what is happening in our country,” he said.

Wadada alleged that presenters preferred to air one style of music at the detriment of playing other genres of music across the stations.

“For instance, it’s just like eating food. We need a balanced diet to remain healthy and the same can be said with our consumption of music.

“We need to have a balanced review of all genres of music played on the radio stations,” he said.

The reggae artist said that there was an abundance of young talented reggae artist that needed a platform where their songs could be aired.

“We do not have a shortage of reggae musicians after all, Patoranking is a well known young reggae artist who has carved a niche for himself in the music industry,” he said.

Wadada suggested that presenters should put aside a day whereby only reggae music would be played throughout the day on their stations to encourage its popularity in the country.

“We still have lots of fans and we need to let them know that reggae is still on.

“Reggae is a deep spiritual type of music that needs time to compose. It is music for the King of kings who is God Almighty.

“Reggae is also a music for freedom fighters that has inspired change in many societies.

“It is not for immature minds maybe that is why we have very little people from the younger generation going into it,” he said. (NAN)