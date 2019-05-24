Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

BULAWAYO-based rapper, Six Oh,will share the stage with veteran wordsmith, Stunner, this weekend at newly opened joint #Hashtag and perform their collaborative track,Matanga.

Alongside Stunner, Six Oh will share the stage with fellow rappers; POY, Mr Kata and Gunx da Pharaoh at the joint tomorrow during a show dubbed “The Oh Effect”.

Six Oh, real name Tapiwa Matarise who featured on ZBCtv’s Woza Friday for his track Shumba Dzacho, said the show will be filled with energy.

“The show will be filled with high energy from me Stunner, POY, Mr Kata and Gunx da Pharaoh. This event will also give up-and-coming artistes an opportunity to grow and learn from the show,” said Six Oh.

The song was produced by Aykay and Fish F Maswag, who featured on Asaph’s hit Mambo.

At the beginning of the month the hip hop artiste dropped a music video of the song on video sharing site YouTube.

Six Oh explained how the collaboration with Stunner came about.

“After dropping the track Shumba Dzacho last year I got into contact with Stunner, after the Woza Friday interview. He said he liked my type of music. So we basically started talking in general and I had a track I was working on and asked him if he would be interested to jump on it and that’s how it came about,” said Six Oh.

“Then this year Stunner who was on his way to Victoria Falls for a show, passed through Bulawayo to put his lyrics on the track.”

The track has been getting considerable airplay on Skyz Metro FM, Breeze FM, Khulumani FM and Ya FM. It has been sent to Star FM, Power FM and ZiFM Stereo for consideration.

The 23-year-old Bulawayo born rapper said the track was just a warning to people not to bad mouth others.

“The track Matanga is mainly focusing on people who start bad mouthing or spreading false rumours about others, hence the title Matanga,” said Six Oh.

The hip hop artiste is not new to collabos with industry veterans as one of the first was with POY called My Way released in January.