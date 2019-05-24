Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE winner of today’s Southern Region Division One League clash between former Premiership side Bulawayo City and Talen Vision will temporarily shoot to the top of the table, replacing leaders CIWU, who play Moto Moto tomorrow.

City and Vision lock horns at Luveve Stadium this afternoon, while surprise leaders, CIWU, travel to Hwange for a date with Moto Moto.

The City and Vision clash promises to be a thriller, as the two are title favourites.

City are second on the table with 14 points, one behind CIWU on 15 points after six games, while third-placed Vision have 13 points and a game in hand.

Try Ncube, City coach, said they are ready for the blockbuster.

“Contrary to some pundits’ belief that the Southern Region Division One title race will be a two-team affair between us and Talen Vision, the last six games have proved that this is a very competitive league where about seven teams have an equal chance of claiming the title. We face Talen Vision at a time when we desperately need points. We’re working hard to ensure that we get maximum points to angle ourselves well in the championship race,” said Ncube.

If statistics are anything to consider, then City, who have the best conversion rate, averaging 3.33 goals per match, scoring an incredible 20 goals in six matches, are favourites.

City have scored 19 goals in four matches they have played at Luveve Stadium and would like to add Vision to their casualty list.

Vision are not intimidated by City’s record, with their coach Mkhuphali Masuku saying: “Ours is work in progress and what we want is for the boys to enjoy their game. We respect City just like any other team in the league and we will go into the match to compete. We’re not worried about how City are playing, but how we play. It’s going to be an interesting game and being a derby, I’m sure the team that will be hungrier will take it.”

Fourth-placed Bosso 90 head to Binga Pirates, who registered their first win of the season last weekend by beating Casmyn 2-1 in Turk Mine. Bosso 90 were held to a 1-1 draw by Mosi Rovers.

Ajax Hotspurs, buoyed by last weekend’s 2-1 win over Makomo in Hwange, will be aiming to pile more woes on Casmyn at Crescent tomorrow. Wounded lions, Makomo and Mainline, who lost 2-0 to CIWU, face off in Plumtree.

Southern Region Division One

Soccer League fixtures

Today: Talen Vision v Bulawayo City (Luveve, 12PM)

Saturday: Binga Pirates v Bosso 90 (Binga, 3PM), Mosi Rovers v Indlovu Iyanyathela (Chinotimba, 3PM), Ajax Hotspurs v Casmyn (Crescent, 12PM), Arenel Movers v Toronto (Crescent, 3PM), Mainline v Makomo (Dingumuzi, 3PM), Moto Moto v CIWU (Mpumalanga, 3PM), ZPC Hwange (BYE)

