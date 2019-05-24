Nduduzo Tshuma, Political Editor

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday mourned the death of liberation struggle icon Dr Dumiso Dabengwa saying the former Zipra intelligence supremo was and will always remain a hero.

Dr Dabengwa died in Nairobi, Kenya yesterday enroute to Zimbabwe from India where he was receiving treatment.

The President said he had learnt of the death of Dr Dabengwa, after a long illness, with a deep sense of pain and grief.

“My last contact with the late Cde Dumiso Dabengwa was at State House this April, a few days before our Independence celebrations. He clearly looked unwell, and I directed Government to arrange for his speedy evacuation to India for urgent medical attention at Government’s expense,” said President Mnangagwa.

“That was promptly done, and we all hoped that Cde Dabengwa’s condition would improve and take a turn towards full recovery. Sadly, that was not to be and we lost him today (yesterday) in Nairobi, Kenya, as he was being flown back home.”

He said Dr Dabengwa was a towering figure of the liberation struggle.

“The late Cde Dumiso Dabengwa ranks high among a pioneering generation of our early nationalists and freedom fighters whose contributions to the liberation of our country were as enormous as they remain seminal.

“As we mourn his untimely departure, our whole nation is lifted by the story of his life and that of his generation, a story which neatly interweaves with our own story as a people in the struggle for Independence and full Statehood,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said they worked closely with Dr Dabengwa in the integration of the Zipra, Zanla and Rhodesian forces after Independence.

“Over and above his legendary contribution to the struggle, which spanned over decades, I personally recall how, alongside many other comrades, we worked closely together to integrate our erstwhile warring forces into a united national army, during the early and heady days of our Independence.

“Always principled and resourceful, the late DD, as we affectionately called him, would bring calmness and sobriety to the whole process, thus ensuring its unmatched success. He served his country well and helped us grow the peace that abides in our nation to this very day,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said Dr Dabengwa’s contribution to the nation both as Minister in the Government and national opposition will be remembered and cherished.

“We will sorely miss his wisdom and dedication to his nation. On behalf of Government and our entire nation, I wish to express my deepest condolences to the Dabengwa family, and especially to Mrs Dabengwa, on their saddest loss.

“May they derive comfort from the knowledge that that the entire nation joins them in this time of great grief and loss. Much more than a husband, a father and a relative, he was and will forever remain our hero,” said President Mnangagwa.

Earlier in the day, President Mnangagwa had through his official Twitter account, posted: “I am very sorry to hear of the passing of Comrade Dumiso Dabengwa. I had huge respect for Dumiso and his contribution to Zimbabwe: As a liberation fighter, a long standing Minister of Home Affairs & as a man. My deepest condolences are with his friends and family at this sad time.” There was an outpouring of condolence messages as the news of Dr Dabengwa’s death filtered through.

Vice President Kembo Mohadi, who served under Dr Dabengwa in the Zipra intelligence unit during the liberation war, said he was in touch with the liberation icon and his family as he was receiving treatment in India.

“Cde Dabengwa was actually my commander. We’ve been communicating and I spoke to him about two days ago while he was still in India. I also spoke to his wife MaKhumalo yesterday and she said that he was too weak to talk. The Government facilitated his trip to India for treatment and we were in the process of sending a private plane to pick him up because he was too weak to be flown in a commercial plane,” said VP Mohadi.

“We look after our friends as Zanu-PF and it doesn’t matter that Cde Dabengwa was Zapu. The fact that we worked together remains and he was a commander to some of us. We recognise each other.”

A member of the Zipra High Command and the last chief of communications officer Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube said Dr Dabengwa was one of the forbearers of the revolution. “He started when he was very young and worked closely with the founders of the revolution like Joshua Nkomo, Robert Mugabe, Leopold Takawira among many others. In actual fact, he taught a lot of youths that they can play a vital role in the liberation struggle. Back then, the liberation struggle was for the old and educated but when the youth came in the tempo of the liberation struggle changed,” he said.

Rtd Col Dube said Dr Dabengwa was instrumental in the recruitment of combatants to fight in the war of liberation working with the late Jack Ngwenya and Edward Bhebhe.

He said Dr Dabengwa never backed down on what he believed in throughout the liberation struggle and during his time in the Government and after.

“He devoted all his life to the liberation struggle and never gave up in the defence of what he stood for,” said Rtd Col Dube.

He said Dr Dabengwa once worked closely with President Mnangagwa.

“The President told us that before Dr Dabengwa travelled to India, they had a three-hour meeting at State House with his wife umaKhumalo. The Government was assisting also in getting him back to the country,” said Rtd Col Dube.

Veteran of the African National Congress military wing Umkhonto we Sizwe and South African Minister of Public Service and Administration – Ayanda Dlodlo – took to Twitter to mourn the death of Dr Dabengwa.

“It is a great and deep cutting sadness to learn about the passing of a selfless servant of the people of Zimbabwe ubaba uDumiso Dabengwa. Condolences to the family and also to the ex-combatants of the Zipra forces, Zapu and the people of Zimbabwe. May you find solace in the knowledge that revolutionaries never die. Ulale ngoxolo mchindra, guerilla, thebula, Zipra-Mkhonto,” she posted.

The European Union also took to Twitter and posted: “We are saddened to learn of the passing of ZAPU leader Dumiso #Dabengwa, who will be remembered for his contributions to #Zimbabwe both before and after Independence. Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. May he rest in peace!”

The deputy British ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Simon Thomas, also posted: “Sad to hear today about the death of Dumiso Dabengwa. I always enjoyed our meetings though we didn’t always agree (and that’s precisely why they were so valuable). Condolences to his family and friends.”

The United Sates Embassy also posted a condolence message saying: “We offer condolences to Zimbabwe on the death of liberation hero Dumiso Dabengwa. He dedicated his life to the emancipation of the people of Zimbabwe. His courage & service in politics & government reflects his commitment to a better Zimbabwe. Dabengwa’s legacy inspires us all.”

Former Minister in the Government of National Unity Mr David Coltart also posted: “I am very sad to read that Dumiso Dabengwa has died. Although we were on different sides in the war and on different sides when I first stood for Parliament, we became good friends and he will be greatly missed. My deepest sympathy is extended to Zodwa & their family. #Zimbabwe”