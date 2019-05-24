The parallel market rate continues going up, albeit at a more sedate rate, while the Interbank Foreign Currency Rate seems to be stable and is not showing any signs of moving. Below are the black market rates aggregated from a number of sources.
Zimbollar (Last updated May 24, 2019)
100 USD = 745.0 RTGS (645.0%)
100 USD = 550.0 Bond (450.0%)
100 USD = 798.0 RTGS (698.0%) (Old Mutual Implied Rate)
100 Bond = 130.0 RTGS (30.0%)
MarketWatchLast updated May 24, 2019, 8:57 am)
100 USD = 710.0 RTGS (610.0%)
100 USD = 690.0 Bond (590.0%)
100 USD = 743.0 RTGS (643.0%) (Old Mutual Implied Rate)
100 Bond = 120.0 RTGS (20.0%)
Rates
100 USD = 710.0 RTGS (610.0%)
100 USD = 640.0 Bond (540.0%)
100 USD = 1438.0 ZAR (1338.0%)
100 Bond = 115.0 RTGS (15.0%)
Below are the official interbank foreign currency market rates from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe,
|EXCHANGE RATES – 24-05-2019
|CURRENCY
|BID
|ASK
|AVG
|USD/RTGS$
|4.6435
|4.8812
|4.7624
|GBP/RTGS$
|6.0310
|6.0315
|6.0313
|EUR/RTGS$
|5.3252
|5.3266
|5.3259
|RTGS$/ZAR
|3.0391
|3.0406
|3.0399
|BWP/RTGS$
|0.4400
|0.4424
|0.4412
Leave a Reply