Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

Talen Vision 0 – 0 Bulawayo City

ZIFA Southern Region Division One Soccer League championship favourites Talen Vision and Bulawayo City shared spoils in a highly tactical match played at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

The result left surprise packages in the title race CIWU with an opportunity to open a three-point lead, should they beat wounded army side Moto Moto in Hwange this afternoon.

CIWU are second on the table tied on 15 points with City who top the table with a superior goal difference.

The clash between Vision and City drew a big crowd and despite exhibiting good passing game, as well as patient build-ups, both sides failed to breach each other’s backline as play concentrated mostly in the midfield.

Vision averted City damage by fielding two defensive midfielders Mandlenkosi Gasela and Mluleki Ncube, making it difficult for the local authority bankrolled side to play through the middle. Ncube and Gasela were ably supported by veteran Heritein Masuku and Brian Muza.

Despite having five midfielders, Thembani Masuku, Innocent Kutsanzira, Physwell Madhazi, Hugh Chikosa and Christopher Samakweri, City were suffocated and forced to pass the ball around as they tried to look for openings to pass the ball to lone striker Nqobile Ndlovu who was marked by Douglas Sibanda and Itai Mabunu.

“This was a good game which I feel we could have won had we been precise on our breaks. I’m happy for the boys and happy that we keep on improving with every game,” said Vision’s coach Mkhuphali Masuku.

His opposite number Try Ncube said: “Obviously we’re disappointed because we came here with the hope of getting maximum points and we now have to settle for a point. It’s better than losing. We need to go back to the drawing board and work on our shortcomings.”

With City and Vision done, focus today turns to CIWU who will be hoping to extend their winning streak to five games and shoot to the top of the table at the expense of Moto Moto in Hwange. Moto Moto are smarting from last weekend’s 4-0 defeat against City, and playing at home, the Hwange side could prove to be a hard nut to crack.

Southern Region Division One

Soccer League fixtures

Today: Binga Pirates v Bosso 90 (Binga, 3pm), Mosi Rovers v Indlovu Iyanyathela (Chinotimba, 3pm), Ajax Hotspurs v Casmyn (Crescent, 12pm), Arenel Movers v Toronto (Crescent, 3pm), Mainline v Makomo (Dingumuzi, 3pm), Moto Moto v CIWU (Mpumalanga, 3pm), ZPC Hwange (BYE)

— @ZililoR