ALL is set for the Africa Day celebrations taking place in Njube, Bulawayo, today with workshops and performances lined up all throughout the day.

A line up of over 20 artistes including Iyasa, Hwabaraty, Thandanani Women’s Ensemble, Msiz’Kay, Ezimnyama, Paula Paloma, Vocal Ex, Sungura Masters, Indosakusa and Gazelimnyama will entertain guests.

Iyasa

The late Iyasa founding member Sonia “Soso” Mbaya who died two weeks ago will also be remembered at the celebrations.

In Victoria Falls, the celebrations will be at Shoestrings Backpackers where a Wakanda Africa Day picnic will be held.

There will be activities that include face painting, traditional dance and jumping castles with traditional meals on offer. Entertainment will be provided by DJ Spevar and Breeze FMs JVan. Event attendees are expected to be dressed in traditional attire.

The City of Gweru will join in on the celebrations with an Afro May Fill Up Festival. The festival will take place at Kanuka Venue and Events Centre (situated along Mvuma Road just before Whawha Prison turn off) this afternoon. It will be a celebration of African music, dance, food and culture. Footprints Band, Vodoo_ZW as well as DJs Mupsy, Oxygen, Crox, Nelz and Brian will entertain guests.