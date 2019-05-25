Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

MORE than 50 amateur golfers will today tee off at the Bulawayo Golf Club for the inaugural Insurance Institutes of Bulawayo Golf Day whose objectives are to raise funds for various charities in the city.

President of the Insurance Institutes of Bulawayo Jeffrey Tawira said funds raised will also be channelled towards assisting underprivileged students who are doing insurance related studies in various colleges.

“This is our inaugural sports tournament as Bulawayo insurers and we expect to have over 50 golfers drawn from the host club, other golf clubs in the city as well as players from our industry and in and around Bulawayo,” said Tawira.

He said they will use the Four Ball Better Ball play format.

In this format two golfers partner one another, each golfer playing his or her own golf ball throughout, and the lower of the partners’ scores counting as the team score on each hole. Four ball is usually played as match play. The winners are the team with the lowest aggregate score over a set number of holes.

Tawira said there will be a prize giving ceremony at the end of the competition where various winners will be recognised for their efforts. Besides the overall winners, individual prizes are likely to include the longest drive in both men and women categories as well as the usual most golfer prize.

“We also need to hasten to say that this tournament is a precursor to the insurance industry sports day set for end of July at the United College of Education. The insurance industry will gather to compete in literally all the sporting codes which include football, athletics, netball, volleyball, tennis among other disciplines,” said Tawira.