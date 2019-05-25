Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS players must not worry themselves about the ongoing administrative politics at the Bulawayo giants but concentrate fully on their contractual obligations which is playing football, South Africa based club legend Alexander ‘Cool Ruler’ Maseko has advised.

Maseko, who was part of the all conquering Highlanders side of 1986 that bagged the Chibuku trophy, Rothmans shield, Natbrew cup, and the Independence trophy, said the players need to think about their careers and show people that they can raise the ailing giants from the relegation zone.

In that season, Bosso also reached the semi-finals of the BAT Rosebowl and the finals of the Africa cup.

Bosso are rooted second from the bottom of the 18 team league and remain the only side yet to collect maximum points, a development that club president Ndumiso Gumede seemed to blame on two executive committee members Modern Ngwenya and Israel Moyo who have since been suspended for defying a board resolution to extend club chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube’s contract that had expired on April 30.

“They must forget about the politics of management, they (management) will sort that out so please the players must forget about all these other things and concentrate on playing football.

“They must not think about the people; they must think about themselves, they must think about their careers. They must not think about money, they must not think about anything (other than their careers). What they need to do is to show people that, listen! we can do it. They need to concentrate on the game because if they are not playing no one is going to scout them. They won’t have any future anywhere else,” said Maseko.

Maseko who left Bosso in 1988 to join Darryn Tornadoes due to work commitments before rejoining the Bualwayo giants in 1990 and helping the club win its first league title since independence, was speaking to the club’s official website www.highlandersfc.co.zw, this week.

Upon his return ‘home’ the Cool Ruler played for only a season before being snapped by South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns where he stayed for five years before an injury forced him into early retirement in 1996.

The Cool Ruler also played for the Zimbabwe men’s team. He was part of the Dream Team that narrowly missed qualifying for the 1994 African Nations and World Cups by a whisker under the late German national Reinhard Fabisch.