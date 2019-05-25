Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A BULAWAYO-based police officer has been arrested for allegedly beating up his ex-wife at her workplace in a dispute over their child.

Retabile Sebata (33), who is based at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Miss Lerato Nyathi, facing a physical abuse charge.

He will appear for trial on June 13 and the matter will proceed by way of summons.

Prosecuting, Miss Ethel Mahachi said Sebata assaulted his ex-wife Ms Phathisani Mazhale on March 13 at around 9PM at Halisupi Primary School.

“On 13 March at around 9PM, Sebata arrived at his ex-wife’s workplace at Halisupi Primary School in Gwanda.

He found her seated outside the teachers’ cottages with her workmates and requested to talk to her in private and they went to her room.

“Sebata demanded to be apprised on the well-being of their child on a daily basis as she was staying with her mother.

“Ms Mazhale told him that it would be difficult for her to do this on a daily basis which in turn made Sebata furious.

“Sebata took a chair and hit the complainant with it on her left leg and also punched her several times,” she said.

Miss Mahachi said the complainant screamed for help and her workmates who were outside came to her rescue and restrained Sebata from assaulting her further.

The matter was reported to the police resulting in Sebata’s arrest. [email protected]