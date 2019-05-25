Descent Dube, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE National Bodybuilding Muscle and Fitness champion Ndumiso Dlodlo said he is ready and excited to participate at the 7th Annual Muscle and Fitness Open Classic event for 2019 to take place today at Cathedral Hall in Gweru.

Dlodlo came from his base in South Africa to take part in an event dedicated to celebrating classic physique, fitness and raw power.

“I come again to compete here at my sweet home Zimbabwe and my purpose is to compete in all the places around the country. I was invited in Gweru so I couldn’t miss an opportunity to compete at home,” said Dlodlo.

He said he will do his best to win the competition and hopes to inspire young body builders who aspire to compete in the sport professionally.

Dlodlo is likely to compete in light heavy weight between 80-90kg. Other categories are juniors below 21 years, light weight, below 70kg, middle weight between 70-80kg.

“I want to be a good example to other young bodybuilders and give them motivation to be fitness professionals. Also, I just want to make sure that I represent my family and my country well and make them proud of my achievements,” Dlodlo said.

He said he is looking forward to enjoying himself and interact with other participants in Gweru and thanked the organisers for coming up with such an ‘empowering’ event. — @DecoDecent2