Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

IN a dramatic twist of events, a defiant Harare City has requested to join the professionally and financially sound Rainbow Amateur Netball League which is bankrolled by Glow Petroleum to the tune of half a million dollars.

Harare City, one of the strongest teams in the Zimbabwe Netball Association (Zina) run Super League before a number of teams deserted the national association, had defiantly remained committed to playing in the Super League despite only three teams remaining as all others had crossed floor.

“It’s true that Harare City has requested to join our league. We have not formally accepted them as yet as there are logistics to be looked into especially considering that we are already deep into the season but this is not to say the door is closed on them,” said Ranl fixtures secretary Obert Njiri.

If the Sunshine City funded ladies side is admitted, it will bring the number of teams playing in the national league to 19.

Meanwhile, Ranl national secretary general Moses Gukurume hailed the level of competition being exhibited in their games so far which he described as very stiff ‘as there is no small or big team’.

“Our games are progressing well so far. There are no small teams because there was massive recruitment of talent by teams to boost their chances of landing the coveted prize at the end of the season,” said Gukurume.

He however said the ever changing economic environment was making planning difficult especially on the transport side.

“Our match officials need to be remunerated in a manner that will not expose them to temptations of getting bribes. The other challenge is having officials who are on the same level in their interpretation of the rules of the game.

“We are however running refresher courses with the assistance of seasoned tutors such as Nozipho Mpofu from Bulawayo,” said the secretary general.

He once again appealed for maximum and positive support to the netball national team that is in camp for the Vitality World Cup set for Liverpool, England in July.

“There is need to aggressively market the achievements of the girl child in reaching the World Cup finals,” said Gukurume.

Ranl national fixtures:

Beta Queens v Glow Petroleum , Falcon v Platinum (10AM), Falcon v Rio Tinto (2PM), Black Rhinos Queens v Ruwa Queens (11AM), PPU v Glow Black Rhinos v Platinum Queens , Correctional v Goldreef, Tenax v Correctional , Flow Angels v Golden valley.