Sharon Buwerimwe, Chronicle Reporter

A SERIAL carjacker from Bulawayo who targeted taxi drivers has been sentenced to 17 years in jail.

Givemore Sibanda (34), who was facing three counts of theft of motor vehicles, pleaded guilty to the theft charges before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Joseph Mabeza.

He was sentenced to five years in jail on the first count and 12 years for the second and third counts.

Sibanda will however, serve an effective 12 years in prison after five years were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

Prosecutor Mrs Tarisai Kamema said Sibanda hatched a plan to rob taxi drivers of their cars on April 16, 2019.

“Sibanda hired a taxi driver Mr Kossmas Ngulube at around 11.45PM pretending that he wanted to collect his family at a lodge in Sunninghill suburb,” said Mrs Kamema.

She said Sibanda requested Mr Ngulube to stop at Bob’s garage in Riverside to buy beer. After they stopped, the taxi, a Honda Fit, would not start.

Mrs Kamema said the two sought assistance to jump start the car from a motorist who was passing by.

She said Sibanda insisted he would drive and got into the driver’s seat. He suddenly sped off leaving Mr Ngulube stranded.

Mrs Kamema said Mr Ngulube reported the case at Bulawayo Central Police Station.

She said on the second count, Sibanda robbed Esau Ngami of his Honda Fit on April 23.

Mrs Kamema said Sibanda hired Ngavi to take him to Lochview suburb and on their way he asked the driver to stop at number 3A Lochview. He pretended to be collecting heavy luggage and asked the driver to open the boot for him.

She said when the driver was about to open the boot, Sibanda pushed him to the ground, jumped into the vehicle and sped off.

On the last count, Sibanda robbed Mr Amos Mudzingwa of a Toyota Funcargo on May 8.

Mrs Kamema said Sibanda hired Mr Mudzingwa to take him to Sunninghill suburb to collect a spare wheel. Upon arrival Sibanda changed his story and said he wanted to sell his gold.

She said the two had a misunderstanding and Sibanda manhandled Mr Mudzingwa.

The driver, fearing for his life, jumped out of the vehicle and ran away into the bush.

Mrs Kamema said the first vehicle was found dumped in Sizinda, the second one in a sanitary lane along Connaught Avenue and the last one within the CBD.

She said police arrested Sibanda on May 20. – @sharonbuwe