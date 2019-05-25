Kudzai Chikiwa, Showbiz Reporter

While the majority of teenagers think of spoiling themselves or throwing parties when they get a few cents, teen scribe Zenzo Siziba has taken a different approach as his first priority is community development.

The 17-year-old boy from Njube suburb authored three books My Life Without Direction, Breaking the Codes of Limitations and The Lost Generation six months ago, sold copies for RTGS$10 each. He made RTGS$1 500 and is now using that money to refurbish his former school — Ihlathi High School.

In an interview, Zenzo said he decided to use all the money from his book sales to develop his former school.

He said he was giving back to the school which played a pivotal role in nurturing him to be who he is today.

Siziba said he has since bought paint as some classroom blocks at the school need a new coat of paint.

“You cannot separate me from Ihlathi High School. I owe that school a lot that no money can repay. Looking at my books, the first memory that I have is the way my teachers supported my writing talent and linked me up with publishing houses.

“Developing the school is a way of saying thank you to the ones who shaped my success story,” Zenzo said.

He said people were buying his books because he uses his personal life experiences to motivate people, especially teenagers who are at the verge of giving up.

“I’m humbled by the way people in Bulawayo have supported me. Whenever I market my books, they tell me that they are among the few that they relate with because they mirror a life of an ordinary boy who has buried his past and desires to climb the ladder of success.”

Asakhane Live Facebook Show, Zenzo said, has also played a huge role in promoting his works which have attracted the Diaspora market.

“People from outside the country buy my books online. I however don’t sell soft copies to locals as I fear that I’ll lose my market when people start sharing the soft copies for free,” he said.

Zenzo who is now doing A-Level at Denmark College in Bulawayo, said after he completes his studies, he wants to be an author full time.

He challenged other pupils to give back to their schools and communities.

Zenzo said his dream is to own a publishing house that will publish works of young authors.

“I was supported to be where I am so it’s my dream to assist those whose dreams are turned into nightmares because they do not have funding,” he said. — @tamary98

While the majority of teenagers think of spoiling themselves or throwing parties when they get a few cents, teen scribe Zenzo Siziba has taken a different approach as his first priority is community development.

The 17-year-old boy from Njube suburb authored three books My Life Without Direction, Breaking the Codes of Limitations and The Lost Generation six months ago, sold copies for RTGS$10 each. He made RTGS$1 500 and is now using that money to refurbish his former school — Ihlathi High School.

In an interview, Zenzo said he decided to use all the money from his book sales to develop his former school.

He said he was giving back to the school which played a pivotal role in nurturing him to be who he is today.

Siziba said he has since bought paint as some classroom blocks at the school need a new coat of paint.

“You cannot separate me from Ihlathi High School. I owe that school a lot that no money can repay. Looking at my books, the first memory that I have is the way my teachers supported my writing talent and linked me up with publishing houses.

“Developing the school is a way of saying thank you to the ones who shaped my success story,” Zenzo said.

He said people were buying his books because he uses his personal life experiences to motivate people, especially teenagers who are at the verge of giving up.

“I’m humbled by the way people in Bulawayo have supported me. Whenever I market my books, they tell me that they are among the few that they relate with because they mirror a life of an ordinary boy who has buried his past and desires to climb the ladder of success.”

Asakhane Live Facebook Show, Zenzo said, has also played a huge role in promoting his works which have attracted the Diaspora market.

“People from outside the country buy my books online. I however don’t sell soft copies to locals as I fear that I’ll lose my market when people start sharing the soft copies for free,” he said.

Zenzo who is now doing A-Level at Denmark College in Bulawayo, said after he completes his studies, he wants to be an author full time.

He challenged other pupils to give back to their schools and communities.

Zenzo said his dream is to own a publishing house that will publish works of young authors.

“I was supported to be where I am so it’s my dream to assist those whose dreams are turned into nightmares because they do not have funding,” he said. — @tamary98