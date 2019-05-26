<p><img src="https:\/\/www.thestandard.co.zw\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/01\/Mutandwa-pastor-1-150x150.jpg" class="attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/www.thestandard.co.zw\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/01\/Mutandwa-pastor-1-150x150.jpg 150w, https:\/\/www.thestandard.co.zw\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/01\/Mutandwa-pastor-1-50x50.jpg 50w" \/>Rain clouds are hard to ignore because of the shadow they thrust upon the surface of the earth. Yet these gloomy and at times cold dark masses carry life.<\/p>\n<p>The post Fake pastors, prophets: Who is real? appeared first on The Standard.<\/p>\r\n
Leave a Reply