Last year saw increased investment by local and

international investors in African Fintech ventures with a total of $284.6

million invested in 2018,

making Fintech the most invested sector.







Levelling the playing field for the unbanked and financially underserved

in Africa has created opportunities for new ventures to disrupt traditional

banks, through machine learning and mobile technology. Fintech innovation has

moved beyond just having a bank account, disruptive ventures now deliver;

mobile payments, credit, remittances, cryptocurrencies, insurance, and investments,

creating a new world of data.

Here we look at some of the leading fintech

services from across the continent who will be speaking at Africa Tech Summit London, on June 11th

during London Tech Week.







Branch International leverages

machine learning and mobile technology to assess credit based on a range of

smartphone data including GPS data, call logs, contact lists and payments to

make personal loans. Branch recently raised $170 Million Series C funding

round, the largest ever raised by an African focused venture.

JUMO partners with banks, MNOs

and other e-commerce players to deliver financial services and has raised over

$90 Million dollars to date. The JUMO platform, enables a customer to access

savings and loan accounts, and configure the loan by amount, term and payment

method.

Flutterwave is focused on

helping banks and businesses provide seamless and secure payments and has

quickly become a leading player in online payments by processing 60 million

transactions worth over $2 billion. Flutterwave

recently completed a Series A Extension round of financing, taking its total funding

raised to date to more than US$20 million to date.

Yoco is an African technology

company that builds tools and services to help small businesses get paid, run

their business better, and grow. Yoco simplifies commerce for SMBs by providing

access to card payment acceptance, point-of-sale software and capital and have

raised $23 million in funding to date.

BitPesa is a digital

foreign exchange and payment platform that leverages blockchain settlement to

significantly lower the cost and increase the speed of business payments to and

from frontier markets. BitPesa is a market-maker in every major African

currency and was the first blockchain company to be licensed by the UK’s

Financial Conduct Authority and has raised $15 million in funding.

OneFi is a Nigerian digital

financial services platform giving users access to credit, simple payments

solutions, high-yield investment opportunities and easy-to-use tools for

personal financial management. OneFi has raised $13.8 Million to date and their

Carbon app is the largest fully automated smartphone lender in West Africa with

over 1,000,000 apps downloaded and disbursing just under 2,000 loans per day in

Nigeria.

Lidya is a platform

for small & medium business lending in emerging markets, targeting

businesses who are looking for $500 USD to $50,000 in working capital. Lidya

uses close to 100 data points to evaluate businesses, build a credit score

unique to each business, and disburse loans in 24 hours or less and has raised

$8.2Million dollars.

“African tech takes centre stage in London,

and we are delighted to announce that invited African guests will join Africa Tech Summit London to launch trading at London

Stock Exchange on the morning of the London Summit” shared Andrew Fassnidge,

Founder of Africa Tech Summit.

Speaking at the

event this year, Manji Cheto, Business Development Manager, Africa – Primary

Markets, London Stock Exchange, comments: “We are delighted to support the

Africa Tech Summit in London next month. London is home to a fast-growing

community of tech firms from across the world choosing our markets to help

finance their future development and we are committed to helping companies

realise their potential. London Stock Exchange Group also has a long history of

supporting the development of African capital markets and international

investment in African companies. This includes Our Companies to Inspire Africa

report, which showcases inspirational and entrepreneurial businesses from a

wide variety of countries and industries, including technology, and celebrates

the success stories behind one of the world’s fastest growing markets.”

Africa Tech Summit London 2019 takes place on June 11th at the Leonard Hotel, St Pauls, during London Tech Week

