Mehluli Sibanda in Gweru

BULAWAYO bodybuilders once again stole the limelight at the seventh edition of the Muscle and Fitness Open Classic held at the Cathedral Hall in Gweru on Saturday night as they swept all the top accolades.

Prizes at the revived Muscle and Fitness Open Classic were all in United States Dollars, which brought joy to the bodybuilders.

South Africa-based Ndumiso Dlodlo, Lovemore Munyamana, Kylie MacDonald, Zibusiso Khumalo and Delvin Page, all from Body Works Gym in Bulawayo, were crowned champions in their respective categories.

Delvin Page, Zibusiso Khumalo, Kylie MacDonald, Ndumiso Dlodlo and Lovemore Munyamana with the trophies they won at the Muscle and Fitness Open Classic in Gweru

Dlodlo, the reigning Mr Zimbabwe, who recently won a fourth consecutive PPC Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship title in Bulawayo, took home two top awards in Gweru.

The 34-year-old Dlodlo won the men’s heavyweight title and a cash prize of US$300. He was also adjudged the overall winner, seeing off the challenges of Munyamana and Page to pick up a further US$200.

Ndumiso Dlodlo with Lovemore Munyamana

In the light heavyweight division, Dlodlo won ahead of Nunurai Masosonere and Khumalo.

Dlodlo, who arrived in Gweru last Thursday, was delighted to walk away with two top accolades from the City of Progress. His plea to other local sponsors is to emulate the Gweru event by giving out good prizes.

Ndumiso Dlodlo with his men’s overall winner’s trophy at the Muscle and Fitness Open Classic

“I am really happy to be in Gweru. I am really grateful for all the support I got here. We are really grateful to the sponsors; we hope that other sponsors will follow in the footsteps of Gweru guys, we are really happy that we got some prize money and trophies,” Dlodlo said.

On why he thought he was better than his challengers, Dlodlo indicated hard work that he puts in at the gym.

“What made me win was my spirit. I love gym with all my heart. I spend 95 percent (of my time) in the gym. I can’t stay without training; I always have something that is pushing me whether I am not in good condition, but my spirit is always willing.”

Dlodlo is now eyeing a third consecutive Mr Zimbabwe title when the national championships are held in Harare at the end of September.

The middleweight division went to Munyamana who also walked away with US$300. Mario Garacha of Harare was second and pocketed

US$200, while and third spot went to Prechard “Carter” Hoko of Body Works Gym, who got US$120.

Kylie MacDonald with all the trophies won by Body Works Gym athletes at the Muscle and Fitness Open Classic in Gweru

MacDonald continued to shine in bodybuilding with a third title in just a month when she took home the Female fitness. The 26-year-old saw off the challenge of Lynette Tom, the same woman she defeated at the PPC ZITF show last month. MacDonald’s reward was also US$300, while Tom went home with US$200.

Kylie MacDonald on stage with Lynette Tom

Page won the men’s lightweight section ahead of local boy Muzobanzi Phiri and Harare’s Talent Bande. Page got US$300, Phiri (US$200) and Bande (US$120).

Khumalo was adjudged the best junior men Under-21 on display, with Bande second and Declan Williams of Body Works Gym in third place.

Isaiah Mpofu, the deputy director southern region in the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation was the guest of honour. — @Mdawini_29