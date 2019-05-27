If you are studying a Computer Science degree you might be in luck as Google is offering internship under their Google Inside Look Program.







The program brings computer science students from underrepresented groups who are studying in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa together for an inside view of engineering at Google. Selected students are invited on an all-expenses paid trip to a Google office for an “immersive” two-day experience to explore the offices, meet the teams behind Google’s products and see what it’s like to be an engineer at Google. Activities include product tech talks, hands-on workshops, tailored panel discussions from a diverse range of Google engineers.

All Inside Look applicants will be invited to Google’s next Virtual Inside Look edition, hosted via YouTube Live from Google London. Additionally, everyone who tunes in for Virtual Inside Look will have the chance to be selected for a follow up Virtual Mentorship session.







Who’s elligible?

Be currently studying Computer Science or a related subject at a university in Europe, the Middle East or Africa.

Plan to continue your studies after the summer of 2020, making you eligible for internships with Google.

Apply to attend Google Inside Look Munich. Applications close on June 3, 2019, at 12.59am CAT. Applicants will be notified of results by June 27 2019.