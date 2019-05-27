Eddie Chikamhi, Harare Bureau

Dynamos 0-0 Ngezi Platinum

DYNAMOS were frustrated at home in their desperate attempts to bounce back to winning ways after they were held to a goalless draw by their bogey side Ngezi Platinum Stars in a Castle Lager Premierhip football match at Rufaro yesterday.

The Harare giants, who were humiliated by 2-0 bottom-of-the-table side Bulawayo Chiefs in their last outing, had their vociferous crowds solidly behind them yesterday but they wasted some good scoring opportunities.

Erol Akbay’s Ngezi Platinum Stars also took long to settle in the game and had no clear-cut chances. However, both coaches were satisfied by the result yesterday.

“Overall, I thought we were a bit in control of the game. Of course it wasn’t really the fluidity which we really want as a team but I have always said we should not forget where we are coming from as an institution and to really show the character and determination against a team as strong as Ngezi was really great for our boys,” said Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya.

DeMbare had more urgency between the two sides despite the lethargy by both teams.

The Glamour Boys were denied by the upright when Godfrey Mukambi’s long-range attempt hit the foot of the post and goalkeeper Nelson Chadya blocked the follow up shot by Junior Selemani seven minutes into the game.

But it was Ngezi who could have stolen the lead going to the breather after James Nguluve squared the ball from the right but Brono Mtigo failed to connect. Ngezi coach Akbay, who has been given the target to win the title, is now feeling the heat after going three games winless.

“We had problems with this pitch. At first we tried to play football from the back with the defenders but a lot of balls went astray, we played wrong balls and wrong passes all because of the bumpy pitch.

“That’s why in the second half we tried hit and run football. We tried to create chances from that and had one or two opportunities but we didn’t have a good chance.

“This is not how we play football and that is why I am happy with one point although I feel we dropped two points today,” said Akbay.

Teams

Dynamos: S. Chinani, E. Jalai, T. Muringai,

J. Tigere, M. Mawadza, A. Maliselo, G. Mukambi, J. Selemani (V. Tadzoka, 55th min), K. Dhemere (T. Moffat, 63rd min), E. Sadomba (N. Katawa, 83rd min) , N. Mangala.

Ngezi Platinum: N. Chadya, W. Makuva, K. Murera, P. Moyo, F. Makarati. B. Mtigo, X. Moyo, M. Mushonga, T. Mabvura (N. Kerala, 74th min), M. Charamba, J. Nguluve (M. Mlilo, 48th minute)