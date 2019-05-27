The much awaited gospel banger from renowned Ghanaian Gospel artiste, Patience Nyarko has finally been released.

Tagged ‘Masakyira’which literally means ‘Born Again, the danceable song is a fast tempo tune with danceable beats suitable for any social event.

The danceable single talks about surrendering your life to God and not sinning against God anymore.

In an interview with Times Weekend”the Obi Nyani Me” hit maker showed gratitude to God and fans for supporting her dream of becoming a musician.

She said it has been her dream to stay relevant in the music industry and praised God because it is has come to past now.

She said the song carried powerful lyrics teachings which would be vital for lovers.

Patience Nyarko is known for her hit song titled ‘Obi Nyani Me’, which for almost a year has topped the gospel music charts. She is still in the studio working on other singles to be released by the end of the year.