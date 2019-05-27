Midlands Bureau

ZIMBABWE Miners’ Federation (ZMF) has entered into a public private partnership agreement with Pablo’s Investments to establish a gold milling centre in Shurugwi at a cost of $1 million.

The milling plant is set to benefit thousands of small-scale miners from the mining town and will see them accessing various machines such as compressors, generators, pumps, explosives and jack hammers amongst others free of charge.

Pablo’s Investments managing director Mr Zohal Pablo, said the initiative was set to benefit all small scale miners in the area.

“As Pablo’s Investments, we decided to help the small scale miners by purchasing machinery that will make their mining activities easier.

Most artisanal miners in the area have been mining using hammers and that resulted in low gold production making it difficult for them to achieve their targets,” he said.

“As a result, we bought 40 compressors, 15 generators, hammer mills, 40 head gears, and we will also provide them with explosives and diesel for their mining activities. Besides providing them with machinery, we will also impart them with safety mining skills for the benefit of their health and safety. 20 syndicates will receive these compressors and this will benefit 200 miners, which translates to 2 000 tonnes of gold per month.”

Mr Pablo said most scale mines were prone to accidents where by shafts collapse hence their partnership with the Ministry of Mines to educate miners on how to reinforce their shafts and what to do in the event that a shaft collapses.

ZMF president Ms Henrietta Rushwaya said her organisation was confident that the initiative will go a long way in enhancing deliveries at Fidelity Printers and Refiners. She said the programme will be extended to other provinces.

“ZMF will continue to promote companies that support the development, growth and empowerment of small scale miners.

“We trust that our partnership with Pablo’s will continue bearing fruits in the mining sector.

“This programme is set to kick off in other provinces with other companies that we have entered into partnership with like Gig-Zim, Metbank and other offshore investors.

‘‘We are confident that this supply of machinery will be used appropriately by our miners,” she said.