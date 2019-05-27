Freeman Razemba / Natasha Kokai, Harare Bureau

Government will not hesitate to take all lawful measures, both pre-emptive and remedial, to ensure peace, law and order prevail countrywide, a Cabinet Minister said yesterday.

The sentiments come after MDC-Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa has continuously threatened to unleash violence in the next few days.

Addressing a Press conference in Harare, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Ambassador Cain Mathema said those who choose to engage in any acts of violence will have themselves to blame when the full wrath of the law visits them.

“Against the background of opposition led bloody demonstrations on 1st August last year and again between 14th and 16th January this year,

Government has noted and treats with seriousness, threats by MDC-Alliance and its leader Mr Nelson Chamisa that: ‘As soon as MDC-Alliance congress ends, it will be war’.

“This intemperate and inciteful language, clearly conveying an intention to breach national peace through public violence, disorder, looting and destruction of property, deserves unqualified condemnation by all peace loving Zimbabweans, and unequivocal censure by genuine democrats and friends of Zimbabwe.”

He added, “Such reckless threats made against any constitutional order in any part of the world, require and invite a vigorous response from any responsible Government.”

Ambassador Mathema said governments the world over, were there to protect peace, and to ensure citizens claim and exercise their rights, while at the same time discharging and fulfilling their obligations fully, regardless of individual status, motivation, cause or party affiliation.

“The Government of Zimbabwe is constitutionally mandated to guarantee the same in our country. It is determined to and indeed will do no less.

“It was never the intention of the legislature to pass laws which themselves become a basis of, or a licence for, unleashing lawlessness and chaos in the land. Or even a thin pretext for overturning or reversing the general will of the Zimbabwean people as expressed through the ballot, by resorting to violent acts of civil unrest and disobedience,” he said.

He said during the bitter and bloody events of August 1 last year and January this year, many lives were lost while businesses suffered huge losses, adding that the events will not be repeated, in the name of exercising constitutional rights.

“No set of rights in our Constitution come before or above the twin sacred rights to life and to personal security which we hold foremost.

Those who choose to act against these, or any other, will only have themselves to blame when the full wrath of the law visits them without any iota of mercy,” said Ambassador Mathema.

He said peace-loving Zimbabweans, who are in the majority, deserve full protection from selfish political actors who vainly attempt to grab power from the street; or who seek to cover up dissension in their party by precipitating civil unrest in the country.

Ambassador Mathema added that Government efforts at reviving the economy, which are in full swing, require and will be underpinned by national peace and national focus.

“No individual or groups of individuals, will be allowed to hold our nation to ransom by disturbing or disrupting that hard-won peace. Our law enforcement agencies are under full orders to exercise their full, lawful authority and might to guarantee peace and calmness for and at all times,” he said.

Ambassador Mathema reminded Mr Chamisa and his party that national elections were held and concluded last year.

“They are now behind us, with next elections only coming in 2023, consistent with the constitution.

“Elections do not happen out of personal whims. In the same vein, I wish to draw to his attention and that of all his supporters that, in addition to constitutionally defined and provided avenues for inter-party interactions, Government went an extra mile by setting up a credible framework for national dialogue which is open to all political parties and players,” he said.