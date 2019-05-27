Tobias Mandoreba in Hwange, Hwange 0-3 Caps United

HWANGE FC continued to tread on patches of bad fortunes after being walloped by a fired-up Caps United in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at the Colliery Stadium yesterday.

The coalminers had lost back-to-back league games to army sides Chapungu and Black Rhinos going into yesterday’s match and their hopes of stemming the tide wilted in the opening 12 minutes when they conceded two goals.

Man-of-the-match Joel Ngodzo grabbed a brace, registering his name on the scoresheet as early as the second minute after veteran defender Felix Chindungwe lost possession on the edge of the box. The ginger haired Ngodzo had all the time to control the ball and unleash a ferocious grounder past goalkeeper Taimon Mvula.

Ten minutes later, Hwange’s world crumbled after John Zhuwawo rose high to power a glancing header into the roof of the net.

Caps United continued to dominate in middle of the park where Ngodzo directed operations. The visitors could have gone to the breather with a healthier score line had it not been for some heroic saves by Mvula and poor finishing.

Hwange’s efforts to reduce the deficit in the second half through attacks revolving around Admire Banda and Dingani Maphosa came to naught on the hour mark when Ngodzo ended the game as a contest with a well taken volley from the edge of the box after a lovely cutback by Zhuwawo from the left flank to complete his brace.

The introduction of veteran striker Gilbert Zulu and Gerald Ngulube for Ted Ncube and Vasilli Kawe respectively added some fire power upfront for Hwange, but the Caps United rear guard anchored by Method Mwanjale defended resolutely.

The coalminers will have to pick up the pieces and approach the next away game against Harare City with some mental alertness to avoid seeing a season which started with so much promise fast turning into a nightmare.

Hwange coach Nation Dube conceeded that the early goals changed the complexion of the game.

“The two blunders made a huge difference in the match, as we were now under pressure throughout the game, but such is football,” said Dube. His Caps United counterpart Lloyd Chitembwe praised his charges for their mental approach to the game.

“Our approach to the game was superb as she showed some tactical supremacy throughout. We were in a different class today and at the end the team’s performance was excellent. Hopefully we will continue working hard,” said Chitembwe.

Teams

Hwange: T Mvula; G Mulenga; N Chinyerere; F Chindungwe; A Chuma; A Banda; T Ncube (G Ngulube 64th min); V Kawe (G Zulu 64th min); D Maphosa; E Gwitima; T Chese (E Nkhulungob 40min)

Caps United: C Mverechena; V Musarurwa; J Jangano; G Goriyati; M Mwanjale; B Sarupinda; P Bhamusi; J Ngodzo (H Zvirekwi 84th min); G Nyoni (R Chitiyo 82 th min); J Zhuwawo; D Chungwa (N Sianchali 70th min).

